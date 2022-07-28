First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target Cut to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

FQVLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

OTCMKTS FQVLF traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,046. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.70. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.13.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

