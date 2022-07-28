First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Cut to C$32.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals to C$34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.87.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Up 3.2 %

FM traded up C$0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$20.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,214. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.98. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$18.67 and a 52 week high of C$45.38.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( TSE:FM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.0719281 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.