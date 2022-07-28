First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) PT Lowered to $77.00 at Credit Suisse Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group to $77.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FSLR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Solar from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded First Solar from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on First Solar from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.89.

First Solar stock opened at $76.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.99. First Solar has a 52 week low of $59.60 and a 52 week high of $123.13.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). The company had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.73 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 8.68%. First Solar’s revenue was down 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,448. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $71,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 13,648 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total value of $1,027,421.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,100 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,080 shares of company stock worth $1,540,796. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth about $197,428,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after purchasing an additional 657,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,535,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,157,245 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $96,907,000 after purchasing an additional 361,999 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

