First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend
