First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 30th total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 91.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR opened at $32.89 on Thursday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.54 and a 12 month high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.06.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

