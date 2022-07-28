First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,887 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $9,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,582,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 10,111 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $68.58 on Thursday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.44 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.31.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.036 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.