First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,183 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $44.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $51.64.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend
