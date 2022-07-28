First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the June 30th total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIF. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FIF traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.48. 171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,267. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $12.66 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

