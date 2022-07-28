First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Short Interest Down 66.7% in July

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Price Performance

NXTG stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.90. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,477. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.64 and its 200-day moving average is $71.87. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $62.53 and a 12 month high of $83.49.

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.553 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust IndXX NextG ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust IndXX NextG ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

