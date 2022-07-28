First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNMC – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.66. 2,167 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 5,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.
First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.43 and a 200-day moving average of $27.98.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC)
- C3.AI Stock is a Bargain Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Game Changer
- Two High Yield ETF That Can Substitute For Index Funds
- Did The FOMC Put A Bottom In The S&P 500?
- A Closer Look At Disney: Can It Earn a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Should You Buy AbbVie Ahead Of Earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.