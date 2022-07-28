First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 232,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $12,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,675,000 after purchasing an additional 617,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,936,000 after purchasing an additional 291,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after purchasing an additional 284,870 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $41.25 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

