First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 80.5% in July

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
FTSL stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.13.
First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund
