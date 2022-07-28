First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Down 80.5% in July

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,400 shares, a decrease of 80.5% from the June 30th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 863,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

FTSL stock opened at $45.15 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.40. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $43.80 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Get First Trust Senior Loan Fund alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Senior Loan Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Senior Loan Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.