First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.
