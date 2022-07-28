First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Short Interest Down 97.8% in July

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 30th total of 174,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $47.08 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $54.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.81.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 253,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 613,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,460,000 after buying an additional 66,139 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 26,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

