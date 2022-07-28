FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,514 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned about 0.42% of FirstCash worth $13,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,439 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $2,077,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $1,508,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in FirstCash in the fourth quarter worth $1,020,000. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCFS traded up $5.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.84. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a 12 month low of $58.30 and a 12 month high of $97.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $659.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of FirstCash from $103.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

