FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01, RTT News reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. FirstEnergy updated its FY22 guidance to $2.30-2.50 EPS.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.93. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

