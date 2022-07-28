Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Performance

SVVC stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.65. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12 month low of $1.67 and a 12 month high of $5.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.07.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The investment management company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 359.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

