Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Shares Gap Up to $10.01

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.01, but opened at $11.02. Fluence Energy shares last traded at $11.91, with a volume of 8,883 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FLNC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.32.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $342.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Cynthia A. Arnold bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $101,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $101,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $854,711.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

