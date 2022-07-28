Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLY. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 52,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SLY opened at $86.33 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $77.12 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

