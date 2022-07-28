Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $577,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,065,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,475,402,000 after buying an additional 632,062 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 642,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,659,000 after buying an additional 370,543 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.50 and a 200-day moving average of $148.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.