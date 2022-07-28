Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases 28,907 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,907 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 1.4% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $193,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44.

