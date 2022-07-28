Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 8,417 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,417 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the first quarter worth $60,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.15% of the company’s stock.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Performance
Shares of GAB opened at $6.34 on Thursday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $7.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.71.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
