Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Maintains Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

F has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,167,028. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $29,603,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

