Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,539 Shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF comprises about 2.4% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,378,000 after acquiring an additional 21,396 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 130,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,730,000 after acquiring an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XT traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 2,104 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.24. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $67.48.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

