Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 2.6% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $234,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $522.40. 19,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,317. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $210.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

