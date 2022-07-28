Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Has $2.53 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VTI stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $200.17. 11,445 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,826,190. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $181.67 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.47 and a 200-day moving average of $211.55.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

