Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Invests $62,000 in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,682,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,791.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 618,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,675,000 after acquiring an additional 617,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after acquiring an additional 545,884 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 291,652 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ CIBR traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,527. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.05.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

