Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. cut its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH traded down $3.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $228.81. The company had a trading volume of 87,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,691. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.97. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $189.94 and a 12 month high of $318.82.

