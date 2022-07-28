Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,984,883 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $6,292,021,000 after buying an additional 183,501 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,385,603,000 after buying an additional 1,609,461 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after buying an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after purchasing an additional 62,513 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,013 shares during the period. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded down $2.06 on Thursday, reaching $101.40. 87,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,603,416. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day moving average of $118.73.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.04.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

