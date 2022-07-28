Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,511 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. MDU Resources Group accounts for about 2.1% of Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 233.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,837,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,576 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,362,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,588,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,872,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,751,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,018,000 after purchasing an additional 397,012 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

NYSE:MDU traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.85. 10,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,302. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.75.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. MDU Resources Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

