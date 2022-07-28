FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.78

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $32.78 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 4302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.27.

FORM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, CL King increased their price target on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

FormFactor Trading Down 16.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FormFactor by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $502,578,000 after buying an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $368,808,000 after purchasing an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in FormFactor by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,816,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 25,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in FormFactor by 7.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,580,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,464,000 after purchasing an additional 171,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in FormFactor by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,580,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,459,000 after purchasing an additional 97,655 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

