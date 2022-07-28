Formidable Asset Management LLC Invests $170,000 in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU)

Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:LABU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 10,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $720,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares by 276.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 25,967 shares during the period. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,800,000.

Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LABU opened at $9.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Direxion Daily S&P Biotech Bull 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $71.96.

