Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,183 ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,183 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 106,242 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 10,047 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.05.

COP stock opened at $93.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.86. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $51.41 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.51.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

