Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Acquired by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,378,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,925 shares during the quarter. Fortis comprises approximately 2.2% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $68,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Fortis by 20.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Fortis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 7.5% during the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTS. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

FTS traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.82. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.66.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortis Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

