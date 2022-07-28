Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fortis in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Fortis’ current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CSFB decreased their target price on Fortis from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James set a C$58.00 target price on Fortis and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$61.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.81.

Fortis Price Performance

Shares of FTS opened at C$60.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$61.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$54.73 and a 52 week high of C$65.26.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.58 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortis news, Senior Officer James Reid purchased 1,000 shares of Fortis stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$58.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,013.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$903,146.38.

About Fortis

(Get Rating)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.