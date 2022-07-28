Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $104.00 at UBS Group

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $134.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 51.16% from the stock’s current price.

FBHS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE FBHS traded up $1.84 on Thursday, reaching $68.80. 41,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,954. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.45. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

