Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30. Approximately 11,821 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 403,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.
Franchise Group Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Franchise Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 8,864,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,422,875. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Franchise Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,289,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,642,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Franchise Group Company Profile
Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.
