Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $551.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.67 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Franklin Electric updated its FY22 guidance to $4.00-$4.20 EPS.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FELE traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.21. 16 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,733. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.03. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $96.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several research firms have recently commented on FELE. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $856,764.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.36 per share, with a total value of $140,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 12,236 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $856,764.72. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,988.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,162,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $744,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

