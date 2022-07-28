Fresh Del Monte Produce (FDP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.71.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $102,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, SVP Hans Sauter sold 2,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $55,574.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gianpaolo Renino sold 4,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $102,157.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,301 shares of company stock valued at $284,281 over the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 730,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,914,000 after buying an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 167.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after buying an additional 111,127 shares in the last quarter. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

