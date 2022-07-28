Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.82. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 41,329 shares traded.
The firm has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.
Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.
