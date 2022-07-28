Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.82. Friedman Industries shares last traded at $9.59, with a volume of 41,329 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $64.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Friedman Industries’s payout ratio is 1.50%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Friedman Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Friedman Industries by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Friedman Industries by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 70,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 27,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

