FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,929 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 205.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 199,116 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 274,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 83,041 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 188,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 84,669 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 181,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after acquiring an additional 19,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:FNOV opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.23. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $39.17.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.