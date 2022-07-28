Function X (FX) Trading Up 10.9% This Week

Function X (FX) traded up 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 28th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular exchanges. Function X has a total market capitalization of $119.08 million and $7.24 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Function X has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,778.15 or 0.99874054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00045088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00023897 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Function X Coin Profile

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.

Function X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

