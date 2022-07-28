FuzzBalls (FUZZ) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. FuzzBalls has a market capitalization of $20,125.79 and $9.00 worth of FuzzBalls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FuzzBalls has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzzBalls coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00022706 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.92 or 0.00258907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000799 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000905 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002377 BTC.

FuzzBalls Coin Profile

FuzzBalls (FUZZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. FuzzBalls’ total supply is 4,829,945 coins. FuzzBalls’ official Twitter account is @ACryptoMiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. FuzzBalls’ official website is www.fyi-koerier.nl/fuzzballs.htm.

Buying and Selling FuzzBalls

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzzBalls is a fun driven coin, intended for gifts and parties. the FUZZ blockchain is maintained by Proof of Work miners, who can then use FuzzBalls rewards to girft people in IRC or Chatrooms. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzzBalls directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzzBalls should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzzBalls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

