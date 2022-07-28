FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Issued By DA Davidson

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) – DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Community in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. The consensus estimate for First Community’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Community’s FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FCCO. StockNews.com began coverage on First Community in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Community to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

First Community Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $18.14 on Thursday. First Community has a 1 year low of $17.55 and a 1 year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.98.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). First Community had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of First Community by 1.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 409,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC raised its holdings in First Community by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 400,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after acquiring an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 50.9% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 280,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 94,705 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Community by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 230,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 218,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,630,000 after purchasing an additional 80,358 shares during the last quarter. 56.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

About First Community

(Get Rating)

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.



