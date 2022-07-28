FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Mplx Lp Issued By US Capital Advisors (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $3.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.16. US Capital Advisors has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mplx’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Trading Up 1.4 %

MPLX opened at $31.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. Mplx has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.49.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mplx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 6.4% in the second quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.6% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 201,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 10.5% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,317,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,847,000 after buying an additional 410,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,653,000. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx in the second quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.705 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.82%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.27%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

