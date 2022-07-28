FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Issued By Raymond James

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.30.

Shares of NEM opened at $45.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

