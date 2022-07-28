FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.04. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.55 billion.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 6.4 %

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FM. CIBC lowered their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.41.

FM opened at C$20.34 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$18.67 and a 12 month high of C$45.38. The stock has a market cap of C$14.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$28.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

First Quantum Minerals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from First Quantum Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.40%.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.