FY2022 EPS Estimates for High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Lifted by Analyst

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for High Tide in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). The consensus estimate for High Tide’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HITI opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $90.66 million and a PE ratio of -4.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.46. High Tide has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $7.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On High Tide

High Tide ( NASDAQ:HITI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.07). High Tide had a negative net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $63.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.79 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in High Tide by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,539,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,677 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of High Tide by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 370,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in High Tide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in High Tide during the first quarter valued at $53,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About High Tide

(Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.