FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Medpace in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.86. The consensus estimate for Medpace’s current full-year earnings is $5.90 per share.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Medpace in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Medpace Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.31. Medpace has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $231.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $351.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.01 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 16.27%. Medpace’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,513,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,477,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO August J. Troendle bought 8,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $1,207,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,513,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,477,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle bought 22,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medpace

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Medpace by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 688,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,090,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Medpace by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.