FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. Cut by Analyst (OTCMKTS:PNGAY)

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.06. The consensus estimate for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 0.6 %

PNGAY stock opened at $12.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.65. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Cuts Dividend

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.3886 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 5.11%. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

