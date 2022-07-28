FY2022 EPS Estimates for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Decreased by Analyst

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $29.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $40.07. The consensus estimate for SVB Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $32.59 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $38.38 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $379.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.83. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $355.37 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.09 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total value of $399,392.40. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,731.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total transaction of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.56, for a total transaction of $399,392.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,731.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,840 shares of company stock valued at $919,852. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

