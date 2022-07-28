FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Issued By DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Simpson Manufacturing in a report issued on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $7.46. The consensus estimate for Simpson Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSD. StockNews.com cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

SSD stock opened at $101.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Simpson Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $87.73 and a twelve month high of $141.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.60.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $593.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 13.59%.

In related news, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,656,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,656,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,904.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,487 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,191,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,093,000 after purchasing an additional 27,350 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,365,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,850,000 after purchasing an additional 295,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,347,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,941,000 after buying an additional 22,435 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 624,589 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,839,000 after buying an additional 80,890 shares during the period. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

